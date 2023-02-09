Brian Joseph Rougeux, 35, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
The son of Joseph P. and Kimberly L. (Traugh) Rougeux, Brian was born May 5, 1987, in Indiana.
Brian was a member of Cub Scout Pack 1029 and Boy Scout Troop 1029, sponsored by Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana. He began Scouting in 1993 with Cub Scouts and bridged into Boy Scouts in 1998. Brian earned the rank of Eagle Scout on May 15, 2002, at the age of 15. He was also a brotherhood member of BSA service organization, Order of the Arrow, Nachamawat Lodge 275.
Brian participated in track and cross country at Indiana Area High School. He graduated in 2005 and was accepted at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Brian graduated from IUP in 2009 with a bachelor’s in safety science. He had moved around and held numerous jobs over the years.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph P. and Kimberly Rougeux; two sisters, Rene Baker and husband Ryan and Elaine Young and husband Cody; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Rougeux; nieces Scarlett Baker, Malia Baker and Ava Young; and nephew Bryson Young.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph A. Rougeux, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Traugh Jr.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests you honor Brian by planting a tree in his memory.
