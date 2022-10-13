Brian K. Allison, 54, of Culloden, W.Va., formerly of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
The son of William J. and Betty J. (Stienman) Allison, he was born Sept. 21, 1968, in Union City.
Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
Surviving is his son Brian K. Allison II; siblings Sarah (Drew) Borzick, of Peterburg, Ohio, William J. (Daureen) Allison, of Punxsutawney, Theresa Havekost, of Quitman, Texas, Norman Allison, of Arkansas, Norma Allison, of Quitman, Betty (Rich) Watson, of Indiana, David (Nancy) Allison, of Dayton, and Ricky (Kathy) Allison, of Marion Center; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Robert White officiating.
