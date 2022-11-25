Brian Keith Eiselman Jr., 31, of Homer City, went to be with his mom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at home.
The son of Brian Eiselman Sr. and Tina Eiselman, he was born Aug. 18, 1991, in Indiana.
He enjoyed derbying and spending time with his children.
He is survived by his sisters, Sundeana Gearhart (Joel), of Ebensburg, and Trudy Eiselman, of Apollo, as well as his children Kali Eiselman and several other children. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by his good friend Jeremy Frew and his cousin Robert Eiselman III.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the Bowser Funeral Home Chapel.