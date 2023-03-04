Brian “Moe” D. Twigg, 64, of Brush Valley, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Saint Andrew’s Village, surrounded by his loving family.
A son of Donn and Charlotte (Tomb) Twigg, he was born Aug. 26, 1958, in Indiana.
Brian was a 1977 graduate of United High School. He drove trucks for 38 years, most recently for M&C Trucking. Brian was a member of the Brush Valley VFD and the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club. He was a former member of the Brush Valley United Methodist Church and a former member of the F.&A.M. 753. Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandson, trucking and watching his granddaughter bowl.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy (Ganoe) Twigg, of Brush Valley; a daughter, Brianne Stephens and husband Michael, of Brush Valley; three brothers, Rodney Twigg, of Vermont, Wesley Sharp and wife Lori, of Homer City, and Curtis Sharp and wife Heather, of North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Makenna Eppley, Garrett Stephens, and Erica Sheiness and husband Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. August Twigg officiating. Interment will be in Brush Valley Cemetery.
