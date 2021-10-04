Brian P. Ruffner

Brian Paul Ruffner, 52, of Indiana, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Paul and Joyce (Hankinson) Ruffner, born Sept. 26, 1969, in Indiana.
Brian was a 1988 graduate of Penns Manor High School. He was currently employed through Hickory Energy Services as a superintendent. Brian was a member of Indiana County A.B.A.T.E. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his Harley. Brian was the family prankster; he loved being a husband, father, son, brother and an uncle. Brian enjoyed life overall.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa J. (Schleicher) Ruffner; his mother, Joyce Ruffner, of Clymer; three children, Bryce Ruffner, of Brush Valley; Steven Fisher, of Indiana; and Dannie Schleicher, of Indiana; nine siblings, Lainie Mano (John), Vonnie Evanick (Kenneth), Carla Deyarmin, Paula Sue Bennett (Scott), Michael Ruffner (Lori), Mary Semsick (Rodney), Bradley Shaffer, Krissy Schleicher and Martty Borowitz (Brian); and several nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Paul Ruffner, in 2017 and one sister, Patricia Pavloskey, in 1991.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Brian’s funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Bash officiant. Interment will be private.
