Brinda Lee Hankinson

Brinda Lee (Frye) Hankinson, 63, of Commodore, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The daughter of Orren F. and June L. (Wise) Frye, she was born on March 28, 1958, in Indiana.
Brinda married Paul D. Hankinson I on May 9, 1980.
She was a member of Morningstar Ministries. Brinda devotedly served with pride as a caregiver to her husband and grandchildren.
She loved scrap-booking and enjoyed taking photographs. Some of her favorite hobbies were vegetable and flower gardening and reading Amish books. In more recent years, she greatly enjoyed planning family reunions.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Paul; her six children, Lisa M. Shirley and husband Ron, of Homer City; Paul D. Hankinson II and wife Tracy, of Starford; Pamela M. Beatty and husband Scott, of Hyde; Heather M. Ruffner and husband Bob, of Marion Center; Kimberley R. Hankinson and fiancé Wayne Keith, of Cherry Tree; and Amanda L. Hankinson, of Indiana; her 16 grandchildren, Ronald P. Shirley, Paul Hankinson III, Brittany Hankinson, Devin Smith and girlfriend Alissa Mason, Paige Dilts, Diana Dilts, Damon Weaver, Patience Huey, Bobby Ruffner, Laurel McCoy and husband Cody, Sophia Patterson, Brandon Patterson, Aiden Walters, Michael Walters, Alyssa Walters and Trenton Tabuas; her two great-grandchildren, Bow and Ember; and her four siblings, Dorothy Sivanich, Sharon Beilchick, Edward Frye and Dennis Frye.
Brinda was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Bradley Frye and Joe Frye; and her grandson, James C. Nelson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, officiated by Pastor Ken Brown. Interment will take place at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Please visit www.rairigh fh.com to sign Brinda’s guestbook and share a condolence message.