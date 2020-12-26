Brittany Keith

Brittany Eileen Keith, 14, of Penn Run, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
She was born Jan. 3, 2006, in Indiana, a daughter of Robert and Shannon (Wilshire) Keith Jr.
Surviving are her parents, Robert and Shannon; a brother, Robert Keith III; maternal grandparents, Connie (Lonnie) Davis and Roger Overman; paternal grandmother, Wilda Keith; aunts and uncles, Melissa (William III) Shroyer, Sandra Kanfelc (Charlie Keith), Brian Keith, Kimberly Keith (Frank Patterson), Michael (Krystal) Keith Sr., Christina Davis; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Keith Sr.
Brittany was an eighth-grade student at Penns Manor Area Junior/Senior High School. She enjoyed shooting pool with her family, playing on her cellphone and watching “Law and Order” with her grandfather. She loved wolves and dolphins and anything pink.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria.