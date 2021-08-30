Brook S. McGinnis

Brook Sithichai McGinnis, 52, of Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.
The son of Brock and Sangwal McGinnis, he was born in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4, 1969.
Brook graduated from Indiana High School in 1987. He completed his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1993, and a Master of Arts in Student Affairs in Higher Education in 1997, earning both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and was involved in numerous on-campus groups.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1988 to 1994 and participated in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm from Nov. 26, 1990, to June 13, 1991. He worked as a substance abuse counselor for Adelphoi Village before entering the world of finance.
He began working at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in January of 1995. Over the next 10 years and 11 months he held many positions in various departments. He then worked at Marion Center Bank for more than two years as a senior lending officer.
He returned to First Commonwealth Bank in April 2009 where he would serve as a senior product group manager and oversee “so many things I’ve lost count,” with a great team of people that he loved deeply.
He loved people. But the only job he truly loved was one he did all but a year.
From April 2008 to April 2009, he served the youth of Indiana and beyond as the youth director at Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
But for years before and years after, he poured his time, energy and heart out for everyone at Stone.
He served the whole church as a ruling elder and treasurer. He loved leading Sunday School classes and Bible studies. He was often humbled and grateful to fill the pulpit at Graystone and other churches in the area.
He put great care into shepherding others and loved his church family dearly.
For a man who grew up in a broken home with a broken family, he finally hit the jackpot. On Nov. 23, 1990, Brook married Beverly Spence, the love of his life and his best friend. The Spence family wrapped him up, brought him close and never let him go; they showed him what a family could be. He and Bev spent the next 31 years living out their dreams together, building a legacy to outlast themselves.
He loved his children, was extremely involved in sports and extracurriculars, and would do whatever it took to help them reach their fullest potential.
Brook was a hugger, a packrat and a gadget guy.
He loved to worship the Lord in song with his church family, tens of thousands of people at conferences or concerts and even when he was alone in his car. He was a coach, a nerd and a craft beer drinker.
He loved public speaking and getting on the mic, but most of the time he didn’t need it. He was a counselor, a movie-goer and a beach guy. Brook was a lot of things to a lot of people. But what mattered to him was that he was a child of God.
He was adopted by a Heavenly Father who would never leave him and could never waver. He was given new life by grace, through faith in Jesus Christ and was always striving to live a life that would glorify God above all else. He now stands in glory with the founder and perfecter of his faith as a part of that great cloud of witnesses.
Brook is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann McGinnis; his four children, Brock Alexander McGinnis and wife Elizabeth, of Nashville, Tenn.; Brandon Lee McGinnis and wife Jenna, of Lancaster; Bret Killian McGinnis and wife Jenna Caroff, of Norfolk, Va.; and Bethann Renee “Mona” McGinnis, of Maui, Hawaii. Brook has one uncle that he loved like a brother, William Henry, of Indiana.
Brook was preceded in death by his parents, Brock and Sangwal McGinnis; his grandmother, Mary Henry; his grandfather, David McGinnis; and his in-laws, Stanley and Margaret Spence (“mum and dad”).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 640 Church St., Indiana, PA, with the designation "McGinnis" and the family will be working with the church to establish a scholarship for Graystone youth pursuing further education.