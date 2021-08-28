Brook S. McGinnis, 52, of Indiana, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received Friday, Sept. 3, from noon until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana. The Rev. Robert Sparr will be officiating.
A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s Indiana Gazette.
