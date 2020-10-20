Bruce was born on Jan. 9, 1939, in Indiana, the son of Mahalia May Miller and Byron Paul Gearhart. Bruce’s life ended on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
He was educated in the Indiana school system. After high school graduation he enrolled at Shenandoah Junior College in Dayton, Va. Following graduation from Shenandoah, he was assigned to the South Branch Charge of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Grant County, W.Va., where he served for three years. In 1963 he enrolled at Messiah College in Grantham and served Chestnut Grove EUB Church in Dillsburg for four years while completing his education at Messiah College. Bruce then enrolled at Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Ill. While there, he served EUB Churches in Fowler and Battleground, Ind.
Bruce attended the Uniting Session of the EUB and Methodist Churches in Dallas, Texas, in 1968, forming the United Methodist Church. He then took an internship at Oconomowoc, Wis.
Following his internship and graduation from seminary, he returned to the Central Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church and was assigned to Duncannon Otterbein and Asbury Churches, where he served for 10 years. His next assignment was to Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Enola, where he served 12 years. In 1993 he was assigned to Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church in Harrisburg. In 1997, he was assigned to Bethany United Methodist Church in Marysville, and he retired in 2001 after 42 years of service to the United Methodist Church.
In 1960 Bruce married the love of his life, Nioma Peffer. They shared 60-plus years of marriage. Bruce is survived by his wife, Nioma, and four sons, Gregory (Tammi), of Dillsburg, Dennis, of Micronesia, Jeffrey (Jennifer), of Gunnison, Colo., and Bruce Eric (Kristin), of Rossiter; grandchildren, Eric (Felicia), of Dillsburg, Laura Kennedy (Brent), Dylan (Bobbie Sue), and Rachel, all of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sutton and Wyatt Gearhart, of Rossiter; great-grandchildren, Bruce Daniel and Riley Jean Gearhart, of Dillsburg, and Harvey Weston Gearhart, of Colorado Springs.
Bruce is predeceased by a brother, Byron Lee Gearhart (Marge), of Denver, and is survived by a brother, James (Jenny), of Glen Rose, Texas, and a sister, Jane Houck (Ronald), of Irwin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for the family due to the COVID-19 virus.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 N. High St., Duncannon.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce’s name to any of the churches that he served or to the Preacher’s Aid Society, P.O. Box 24, Williamsport, PA 17703.
To send condolences or to share memories with the family, go to www.bitnercares.com.