Bruce Granville Mehus, 73, of Indiana, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. He was born July 13, 1948, in Belmont, Iowa, and was the son of Granville Herschel and Dorothy (Johnson) Mehus.
Bruce was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, and was employed at the Homer City Coal Processing Plant. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a marathon runner and was very proud of his Iowa roots. He enjoyed golf, gardening and coin collecting.
Bruce was a member of the Shelocta Sportsmen Club, the UMWA, the Indiana Fraternal Order of Eagles #1468, the American Legion and was an Indiana County Master Gardener.
Bruce was a United States Navy veteran, with the rank of RM3.
He is survived by his wife, Helen (Bencic) Mehus; his son, Brian Mehus and wife Jessica, of Indiana; his daughter, Melanie (Mehus) Kmetz and husband Adam, of Wentzville, Mo.; and his grandchildren Robert, Mason, Tyler and Wynne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandra and Marilyn.
A private family memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Shelocta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Bruce’s name.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to make a donation or to sign the online guestbook.