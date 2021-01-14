Bruno Ripoli, 94, formerly of Vandergrift and longtime resident of Homer City, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital, Williamsport.
Born Oct. 4, 1926, in Ardora, Italy, he was a son of Leonard and Catherine (Zappavigna) Ripoli.
Bruno grew up in Vandergrift and was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. He lived in Homer City before moving to Montoursville in 2015.
He proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was self-employed as a barber for more than 60 years. He was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift. He was involved in many church activities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
Bruno was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Verna (Pollack) Ripoli, who passed away in 1976.
Bruno is survived by his daughter, Vanessa (William) Holmes, of Montoursville; son, Matthew (Kelly) Ripoli, of Titusville; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild (and one on the way!); and many extended family members and friends.
At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Brady-Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Vandergrift.
A private Mass at St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church with interment in Iselin Union Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690, or to St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.