Burnell Mack, 88, of Robinson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at home.
Born June 29, 1934, in Robinson, she was the daughter of Harry Bert and Ethel (Muir) Shetler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Dorene Gray, Romona Briggs and Florence Shetler; brother Francis Shetler; son-in-law Paul Lear; and former husband Gerald Mack.
She is survived by children Robert A. Mack, of Melbourne, Fla., and Linda D. Lear, of Robinson; grandchildren Paula Lear, of Pittsburgh; Neil Lear and wife Robin, of New Florence; Christine Penrose and husband Paul, of Blairsville; Corinne Foust and husband Adam, of New Florence; Leann Welsh and husband Timothy, of Robinson; Nathan Lear, of Robinson; Alex Mack, of Chicago; and Andrew Mack, Orlando, Fla.; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Burnell was a retired LPN who worked at Indiana Hospital. She enjoyed camping, ceramics and family activities.
Services will be private with interment at Fort Palmer Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.