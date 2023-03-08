Byron P. Bishop Sr., 56, of Nanty-Glo, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital, Johnstown.
He was born Dec. 31, 1966, in Indiana, the son of John Bishop and Carol (Craig) Bishop.
Byron was a graduate of Indiana High School, Class of 1986. He belonged to Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana. He was a lifetime member of the Nanty-Glo Fire Department, having served for 35 years. His dedication to the fire service extended into being very active in the Cambria County Fire School.
He was a member of the Lions Club, having served as past district governor. Other clubs he belonged to include the Blue Goose Sportsman’s Club and the Twin Rocks Sportsman’s Club. Byron also volunteered his time in helping the Latrobe Army and Navy with numerous gun raffles. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, having been an instructor for the Hunter’s Safety Course for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Byron is survived by his mother, Carol (Craig) Bishop, of Indiana; wife of 35 years Lisa (Kinter) Bishop, of Nanty-Glo; daughter Karyssa Hill and husband Jesse, of Blairsville; son Byron P. Bishop Jr., of Nanty-Glo; daughter Mallory Bishop, of Nanty-Glo; grandchildren Zane Long and Raymond Bishop; brother Johndavid Bishop and fiance Kim, of Aultman; sister Debbie Fisher and husband Tom, of New Jersey; nephews and nieces Josh, Brittany, Madelyn, Mackenzie and Rebecka; sister-in-law Denise Magyar and husband Paul, of Belsano; brother-in-law Richard Kinter Jr., of Belsano; and father-in-law Richard Kinter Sr., of Belsano.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Bishop; mother-in-law Barbara Kinter; and sister-in-law Amy Kinter.
In keeping with Byron’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 244, Saint Michael, PA 15952