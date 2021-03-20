Byron W. ‘Bill’ Kelsey

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7
On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Byron “Bill” William Kelsey, finished his course here on earth while a patient at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Bill is now present with his Lord and Savior and with his loved ones, who have passed before.
Born Sept. 9, 1940, in Porter, Jefferson County, he was the son of Robert and Virginia (Shaffer) Kelsey.
Bill was a member of Plumcreek Presbyterian Church for many years before transferring to Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church and served both congregations.
He also served four terms as worshipful master of the Indiana-Franklin Masonic Lodge #313, conferring over 100 degrees.
Bill was immensely proud of his family and loved spending time with them. He also loved hunting and fishing. In his later years, he spent a lot of time customizing and painting hand-carved walking sticks for his friends and family.
Surviving is the love of his life, Carolyn J. (Potts) Kelsey, whom he wed on Nov. 4, 1961; three children, Pamela (Rich) Kelsey-Bher, David (Deb) Kelsey and Virginia (John) Gutierrez; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Zachary, Jonah, John, Diana and Rebekah; three great-grandchildren, Alivia, Collin and John David; brothers, Bob (Kelsey), Tom (Inez) (Kelsey), John (Sharon) (Kelsey); sister, Claudia (Gary) Ficher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Kelsey.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Kathy Nice officiating. Interment in Zion Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church or the American Heart Association.