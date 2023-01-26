C. Ann Campbell, 97, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her home.
A daughter of the Rev. Francis and Ada (Lohr) Lentz, Ann was born Nov. 7, 1925, in Iselin.
Ann was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen McCoy, of Murrysville; Hope Geidel and husband James, of Indiana; and Paula Hazelet and husband Theodore, of Saegertown; six grandchildren, Heather Pirano and husband Thomas; Phillip Broskin and wife Missy; Zach Geidel and wife Melanie; Caleb Geidel and wife Erika; Lucy DiPitris and husband Justin; and Katie Grayson and husband Roger; 10 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Konnor, River, August, Sunnie, Kara, Alexa, Edward, R.J. and Max; and three great-great-grandchildren, Braelynn, Gracelynn and Athena.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Carlyle Campbell, and three siblings, Thayer Lentz, Russell Lentz and Loretta Fuller.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Vaughn Jones officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
