C. David Deabenderfer, 83, of Indiana and Ocala, Fla., died Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
The son of Cameron M. and Kathia E. Deabenderfer, he was born Jan. 24, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Sandra J. Miller, who died in 1989. In 1997, David married his second wife, Linda Drummond Heydrich.
A resident of Indiana County all his life, he lived in Ocala, Fla., for six months each winter since 2000. After graduation from United High School, he worked at the A&P Grocery Store in Indiana for 12 years. David then worked for 30 years for Dad’s Products Company as retail district sales manager in Pittsburgh and Cleveland until his retirement in 1999. He served in the National Guard from 1959 to 1965.
David enjoyed playing golf in Pennsylvania and Florida, and riding motorcycle with his wife Linda and their biker friends. He also liked attending horse shows and other activities in Ocala, the “Horse Capital of the World.”
In addition to his wife, Linda, David is survived by his son, Scot Deabs (wife, Evangeline), of New Bern, N.C., and by his daughter, Beth Millen (husband, Curt), of Pleasant Garden, N.C. He is also remembered by his grandchildren: Samantha “Sami” Millen; Monica Millen and Kyle Deabs. His surviving great grandchildren are: Carson, Madelyn and Khloe. Scot also has stepsons Joshua Cohen (wife, Sarah) and Aaron Connolly.
There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are private and will be carried out by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or to the Foundation for IUP Account #0706 to benefit a scholarship at the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts, Punxsutawney, established by Linda. The address is Sutton Hall, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15705.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.