C. James Muir, 83, of Shelocta, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
He was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Black Lick, the son of Clair D. and Fannie M. O’Neil Muir.
Before his retirement, he was an insurance agent for American General Life and Accident. He was a member of West Lebanon Church of God. He enjoyed taking walks, bowling, horseback riding, computers and telling stories about his life. He especially loved the time he spent with his family. He will be remembered as a kind, supportive, generous and awesome Dad who expressed unconditional love for his children.
He is survived by his children: Scott James Muir and his wife, Carla, of Homer City, Sally Ann Muir, of DuBois, and Stacey Sue Risinger, of DuBois; his grandchildren: Samantha Muir and her spouse, Lynn Botelho, of Blairsville, Kyle Muir and his wife, Irene, of Sterling, Va., and Emilee Risinger, of Altoona; his brothers: Perry Muir and his wife, Judi, of Indiana, and Dennis Muir and his wife, Donna, of Indiana; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Muir, of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mona Mae Stiver Muir; and his brothers David Muir and Vernon Edwards.
All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.