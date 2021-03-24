C. Leroy Pennington, 73, of Glen Campbell, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center in Altoona.
The son of Warren Charles and Marie (Gromley) Pennington, he was born Nov. 10, 1947, in Montgomery Township, Indiana County.
Leroy served in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant during Vietnam.
Following high school, he received an associate degree in the electrical field and became an electrician.
Leroy was a member of the American Legion Fee-Pennington Post in Glen Campbell.
In his spare time, he enjoyed music and liked referring to himself as a “guitar picker.”
Known as a handyman who could fix almost anything, Leroy loved tinkering on projects.
He is survived by his four brothers, Harry Pennington and wife Vivian, of Indiana, Bob Pennington and wife Dorothy, of Grafton, Ohio, Ted Pennington and wife Debbie, of Beyer, and Tom Pennington and wife Linda, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Pennington; and his three sisters, May Thomas, Lois Roth and Nancy Tennant.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 1 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by his friend, Father Stephen Bugay.
Military honors will be provided by the Glen Campbell American Legion. Interment will be at Burnside Cemetery in Burnside.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, attendance is limited to 20 percent of capacity. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
