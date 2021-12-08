C. Spencer Colton, 83, of Rural Valley, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Spencer was born Nov. 11, 1938, the son of Paul B. and Violet G. (Rearick) Colton, in Rural Valley.
He was a member of the 1956 last graduating class of Shannock Valley High School in Yatesboro.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served proudly for 21 years to the rank of technical sergeant. Spencer graduated from the Tactical Air Command Non-Commissioned Officers Academy. He was stationed in France and assigned as an air traffic controller and later worked on servicing fighter jet arms-control systems.
He served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. After retiring from the military in 1977, he moved his family back to his hometown.
Spencer worked at Season-All and then was a school bus driver for about 15 years for the Shannock Valley school district. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) at the Armstrong branch campus and received his Associate of Arts degree in 1986. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, serving on the consistory board.
Spencer enjoyed writing poetry, listening to country music, riding motorcycles, solving crossword puzzles, woodworking and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Spencer is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Donna Lee (Schrecengost) Colton; three daughters, Terri (Walt) Ross, of Kittanning; Brenda (Bob) Fletcher, of Rose Valley; and Carol Colton (Brandon Wilson), of Rural Valley; one son, Chuck (Lynnette) Colton, of Spring Church; three grandchildren, Sara Thomas, Becky Jordan and Tanner Colton; five great-grandchildren, Rachel, Emma, Abby, Lily and Clay; one great-great-granddaughter, Talulah; two sisters, Paula Keller, of Rural Valley, and Marjorie (Beryl) Little, of Indiana; brothers-in-law, Franny Duchon, Carl (Margaret) Schrecengost and Willy Kovach; sister-in-law, Fonda (Duke) Snyder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four infant brothers; his parents; brothers, Bert and Tim Colton; three sisters, P. Joanne Shaffer, Harriett Kovach and Edith Elizabeth “Beth” Duchon; and son, Jeff Colton, in 2019.
Family and friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will held at Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Marino officiating.
Full military honors will be provided by the Armstrong County Honor Guard. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.