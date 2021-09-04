Calvert L. “The Chief” Smith, 80, of Derry, and a lifetime resident of the small community of Hillside, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Albert C. and Marian “Burns” Smith, born Sept. 25, 1945, in Latrobe.
He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Derry and was a former president of the Derry Lions Club.
Calvert graduated from Derry High School in 1958 and attended Robert Morris College. He served in the Army National Guard, Ligonier, as Tank Commander, 103rd Armor Division from 1963-1969, followed by two years in the Army Reserves.
He worked for Smith Lime & Stone and was president and CEO of Smith Blacktop Paving Inc. for 50 years. Later he was the co-founder of the Smith Blacktop Paving Inc. with his father Albert Smith. After his father’s passing in 1991, he then headed the company with his son, Skip, at his side. His greatest passions in life were the paving industry and his family. His work ethic and kind heart along with his love of snacks will be what we remember the most. He mentored many lives over the years especially the former crew members of Smith Blacktop Paving Inc. They were and will always be fond to him.
Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce M. (Pavick) Smith, whom he married Jan. 8, 1966; son, Calvert (Skip) Smith II and his wife Cheryl; two granddaughters, Skye Smith and Maia Layne Smith; a sister, Marion Optaka; two sisters-in-law, Colleen Klimchak (Ron) and Diana Pavick; two nieces, Kim Metzgar (Tom) and Robin Fischer (John); a nephew, Justin Klimchak (Bridget); two great-nephews, Tyler Reed and Jack; a great-niece, Jenna; and numerous cousins, friends and neighbors, including Ben and Christina Horwat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew C. and Mary M. Pavick; two brothers-in-law, Robert A. Pavick and Ronald J. Opatka; and a niece, Jacqueline Reed Opatka.
Special thank you to Excela Hospice Care Team: Jody, Melissa J., Melissa T., Betsy, Lori, Gillian, Jenny and Sharon.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut Street, Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Stephen West officiating. Interment will be in Coles Cemetery in Derry. Military services will be accorded by Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and the American Legion Post #0407.
