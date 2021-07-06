Calvin H. “Caddy” Isenberg, 94, of Indiana, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in 1927 in Indiana to John and Ann Isenberg.
He had attended Trinity United Methodist Church, Indiana.
He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Merchant Marines.
Calvin and his wife Dorothy resided in Erie for 45 years before returning to Indiana in 1992. While in Erie he was employed as a machinist foreman.
He is survived by two sisters, Karen Isenberg and her husband, Woody Banks, Indiana, and Wanda Isenberg Fisher and husband Robert, Indiana; and a niece, Amanda Fisher, Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Dorothy (Bollinger) Isenberg in 2011.
Private burial will be made in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.