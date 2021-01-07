Calvin L. Wallace, 64, of Home, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born in 1956 in Indiana to Charles and Evelyn Stahl Wallace.
Calvin was a member of the Old Mahoning Baptist Church. He also served on the Indiana County Vo-Tech Masonry Board.
Calvin treasured time with his family. He loved sharing stories with friends and relatives. He enjoyed hunting, camping, farming, tractor pulls, mowing and anything in the outdoors. Calvin showed his love for others through acts of service. He was everyone’s favorite handyman, inventor and provider.
After graduating from Marion Center High School, Calvin completed masonry trade school and was self-employed at Wallace Masonry. For the last 32 years, Calvin was employed by Marion Center Supply.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 39 years, Penny Elliott Wallace, Home; son Jesse Wallace and wife Kaitlyn, Home; daughter Tiffany Yackuboskey and husband David, Pittsburgh; son Garrett Wallace, Home; two grandsons, Rhett Yackuboskey and Canaan Wallace and a Yackuboskey grandchild expected in June; sister Carol Allison and husband Timothy, Indiana; mother-in-law Edith Elliott, Home; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Glenn Elliott.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Old Mahoning Baptist Church, Home, with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Interment will be private. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with the arrangements.