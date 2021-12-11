Calvin Raymond “Ray” Hedges, 86, of New Florence (East Wheatfield Township), passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home.
The son of Joseph D. and Alberta (Altimus) Hedges, he was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Seward.
Ray attended New Florence United Methodist Church.
He belonged to the Greater Jackson Sportsmen Club, the National Rifle Association and the Greater Johnstown Lodge No. 538 F&AM of Pennsylvania.
Ray enjoyed trap shooting and was a gunsmith for 38 years.
He was a self-employed truck driver and was a veteran of the 1st Battalion, 103rd Armor Regiment of the Army National Guard.
Surviving are two children, Raymond Jeffrey Hedges (Mary), of New Florence, and David N. Hedges (Debbie), of Export; one sister, Mary Katherine Martin, of Seward; nine grandchildren, Robert J. and Amanda Hedges, Rebecca and David Templeton, Jennifer M. and Zachery Schell, Jason and Joy Hedges, Josh and Yasa Hedges, Ryan and Shannon Hedges, Jessica Hedges (Andrew), Brandon and Kun Hedges, and Logan Hedges; 11 great-grandchildren, Ava Hedges, Miles and Lane Templeton, Clayton, Maggie and Jameson Schell, Noemi’ Hedges, Liam Hedges, Annabelle Hedges and Emily and Benjamin Hedges.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine Carol (Neely) Hedges in 2014; and three brothers, Homer, Paul and Ralph Hedges.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Julie Kolacz officiating.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Clyde.
