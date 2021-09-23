Cameron “Smoke” Dwyer, 52, of Clymer, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home.
Born Dec. 27, 1968, in Redwood City, Calif., he was the son of Linda (Gustavson) Dwyer and Neil Dwyer.
After high school, Cameron joined the Army and served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was an EMT and served as a medic. He earned a commendation for an act of heroism he performed during one of his assignments. He also worked security for Blackwater. He was retired from and disabled due to his Army service at the time of his death.
Cameron enjoyed hiking, playing video games, drawing and going on road trips. He also spent time working on cars and renovating his house. He especially liked to watch Dezirae figure skate on the ice at the S&T Arena. Cameron loved to take care of his pets: his dogs, Elvis and Buddy; his cats, Sweetie, Zinny, Mittens and Regis; two chameleons; his iguana, named Edgar; and his two turtles, known as “The Associates.”
His love of animals led him to volunteer at Four Footed Friends.
He is survived by both parents; his daughter, Dezirae Dwyer; his fiancée and caregiver, Karen Jerome; his best friend and caregiver, Charles “Aaron” Lydic; his aunt and uncle who raised him, Eunice and Clifford Sorenson; and by his cousins/siblings, Natania Zales, Gloria (Sorenson) Reiss, Marie (Sorenson) Pistor, Vickie (Sorenson) Birklid and Sharon (Sorenson) Mell.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Grace Dwyer.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. His funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Burial, with military honors, will be scheduled for a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Four Footed Friends, Blackwater Memorial Alumni Association, or S&T Arena.
