Carl A. Douglas, 99, of Shelocta, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughters.
The son of Roy and Hulda Leasure Douglas, he was born Aug. 13, 1921, in Cherryhill Township.
Mr. Douglas was a member of Curry Run Church and attended Ernest Bible Church. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Kent Coal Company until his retirement in 1987, and also previously worked for Frank Mashuda Construction Company as a foreman. He was a member of United Mine Workers of America, the Ohio Wagon Train Association and the Appalachian Wagon Train Association. He was an avid archery hunter.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory are daughters Carol Ann Deschand, South Bend Township; Nancy Fogarty, Minot, N.D.; Bonnie Peppler and husband Paul, of Elderton; and Peggy Silvis and husband Jerry, of Shelocta; wife M. Hazel Douglas, Indiana; five grandchildren, Steve Smith and wife Caroline; Bill Deschand and wife Cheryl; Nathan Peppler and wife Jessica; Jeremy Silvis and wife Amanda; and Lacy Hubner and husband Bob; great-grandchildren, Adam, Grace and Ryan Deschand; Tiffany Russell; Nicole Rivera; Gino Didomenico; Olivia Peppler; Nova and Tyler Silvis; Bennett and Carter Hubner; and Taven and Kylee Puckett; and three great-great-grandchildren, Logan, Ethan and Cohan Russell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 49 years, Isabelle S. Douglas, who died Jan. 13, 1993; one daughter, Mary Lou Douglas; two granddaughters, Wendy Didomenico and Brandi Peppler; one great-great-grandson, Nolan Didomenico; two sons-in-law, Melvin Deschand and Phil Fogarty; one sister, Elizabeth McGeary; and four brothers, Harry, Loy, Raymond and Blair.
At Mr. Douglas’s request a private family funeral will be held.
Interment will be in the Ridge View Cemetery in Young Township. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send an online condolence to Mr. Douglas’s family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.