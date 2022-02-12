Carl Bingaman, 62, of Northern Cambria, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
He was born March 7, 1959, in Spangler, the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Goss) Bingaman. He married Vicki McCullough on March 6, 1982.
Surviving are his wife, Vicki; three sons, Troy Bingaman, Daniel (Lauren) Bingaman and Roger (Mandy) Kephart; 11 grandchildren; and three siblings, twin brother, Darl and Delbert Bingaman and Sharon (Rick) Rhodes.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ian Bingaman, and two brothers, Roger and Ernest Bingaman.
Carl enjoyed drawing, hunting, fishing and working on cars. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday.
Committal will be held at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.