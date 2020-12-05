Carl D. Roof, 98, of Armstrong Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Penn Highlands — Jefferson Manor, in Brookville.
A son of Robert and Leila (Beatty) Roof, he was born April 23, 1922, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Carl proudly served his country in the Army during WWII, where he was captured as a POW. Carl worked and retired as a heavy equipment operator.
He was a founding member of the Curry Run Reformed Presbyterian Church, and previously served as both a deacon and elder.
He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1989.
Carl is survived by four children, Linda Juart and husband Bill, of Indiana; Cathy Hinz and husband DeWayne, of Sheridan, Wyo.; Cyrus Roof, of Creekside; and John Roof, of Gallatin, Tenn.; one brother, Robert Roof Jr., of Valparaiso, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Juart, Michael Juart, Jason Hinz, Kirsten Martens, Andrea Pittsley, Brandon Roof, Laura Gaydosh, Rachael Boone and Tucker Roof; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Frances Roof, who passed in April of 2020; and three sisters, Helen Lewis, Dorothy Lewis and Vada Jean Roof.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be conducted by pastors Lori and Gregory Parks on Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
Friends and family are invited to view the livestreamed service through the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home Facebook page at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.