Carl E. Hill, 56, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Myra N. (Elder) Hill, whom he married Jan. 1, 2009.
The son of Carl A. and Sylvia A. (Steeves) Hill, he was born July 19, 1965, in Indiana.
Carl worked for LabChem for 12 years as a chemical packaging laborer until his health forced him into early retirement.
In his free time, Carl loved to hunt, fish and ride his motorcycle but, most importantly, he loved spending time with his kids and his family. Carl will be remembered as a fighter.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents; his wife, Myra; four sons, Kale Hill, Matthew Hill, Jeremiah Hill and Tim Hill; two daughters, Maggie Hill and Katelynn Hill; two step-children, MacKenzie Furl and Monty Furl; sister, Beverly Papinchak and husband, Beany; sister, Debra Warren and husband, Don; brother, Fred Hill and companion, Beth Johns; brother, Ronald Hill; sister, Tammy Blystone; mother- and father-in-law, Teri Elder and husband Tim; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.