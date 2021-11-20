Carl F. Paul Jr., 80, of Indiana, went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, after a 10-year battle with cancer.
The son of Carl F. and Meredith E. (Beatty) Paul, he was born Aug. 21, 1941, in Braddock.
Carl was a 1960 graduate of Indiana High School and 1961 graduate of Williamsport Trade Technical School. He had been employed as a brick mason with Local 9 Union and maintained a lifelong membership. Carl was an active member of the Crete Presbyterian Church and had served on the building and grounds committee and as a session member.
Carl’s favorite hobbies included hunting, shooting, bowling, woodcarving with his grandson, Jonathan, and woodworking. He loved spending time with his family. Carl will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jean (McCullough) Paul, whom he wed July 29, 1961; children, Jeanne (Edgar) Shoulders and Steve (Becky) Paul; grandchildren, Megan, Maleea and Patrick McClure and Jonathan and Heather Paul; sister, Linda Flanderemeyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, with the Rev. Katie Stear officiating.
Interment in the Thompson Cemetery will be private.