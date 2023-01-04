Carl Frederick Heller, 87, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Alfred and Caroline (Etter) Heller, he was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Philadelphia.
Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the Carlisle Public Schools, Carlisle, Mass., until his retirement.
He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, performing magic tricks, cooking and reading. Most of all, he loved being with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Helen J. (Rutkowski) Heller, whom he married on March 18, 1960; a daughter, Pauline Helen Heller, of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Jessica Rose (William) and Kevin Bourassa (Jackie); two great-grandchildren, Parker and Hudson Bourassa; a sister, Hedwig Toner; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Regina Cerankowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alfred Heller.
A private visitation and a funeral service will be held at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
