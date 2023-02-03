Carl Glenn Brocius, 52, of Indiana, died unexpectedly of a massive heart attack on Jan. 26 2023.
Carl was born in Neubrucke, Germany, on Sept. 23, 1970, to parents Charlotte Black (Indiana) and Richard Brocius (Plumville).
Carl was a lively character who lived life to the fullest. He is going to be greatly missed by so many, including his two dogs, Buddy Boy and Sadie, that he treated like his own babies.
He left behind his loving wife and childhood sweetheart, Darla Brocius (Patterson), of Indiana. He is also survived by his loving mother, Charlotte Black, of Indiana; father Richard Brocius, of Plumville; daughter Summer Brocius; and granddaughter Willow Rose, of Boyers. Carl will also be missed by his siblings James Black (Amanda Black), of Jacksonville, Fla., Charles Black (Edwin Black), of Johnstown, Kathy Pennington (Josh Rietscha) and Patty Arlott (Matt Arlott), of Indiana. He will also be missed by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister Lisa Latsch, of Clymer; and step-dad Nicholas Black.
While we would love to hold a memorial service in Carl’s name, he specifically requested a no-fuss ending. Instead, we will have a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.