Carl H. Stiles, 90, of Penn Run, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his home.
Born in Ebensburg on April 23, 1932, he was a son of Clyde and Agnes (Downey) Stiles. He was widowed after 54 years of marriage to Helen (Slanoc) Stiles, who died Oct. 13, 2011.
After high school, Carl served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the Army, Carl moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked as a pattern maker for 40 years in the automotive industry.
He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Heilwood.
He held union memberships with the International Machinists and Auto Workers.
He is remembered and deeply missed by his daughter, Barbara Kuban, of Sewickley. His extended family members include siblings Nancy Penska, of Cherry Tree; Mildred Stiles, of Alverda; Edie Hughmanic (John), of Clymer; and Raymond Stiles (Shelly), of Northern Cambria. Carl is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by the following siblings: Jesse, Russel, Harry, Dale and Robert Stiles
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, with Father James Morley as celebrant.
Burial will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Cameron’s Bottom. Service arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer.
