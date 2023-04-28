Carl L. Jacoby, 84, of Marion Center, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights.
The son of Jethro F. and Margaret Ruth (Smith) Jacoby, he was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Dixonville.
Carl was a graduate of the Purchase Line High School, Class of 1956. He was a member of the Marion Center United Methodist Church.
He wed Elizabeth “Betty” M. (Hudak) and they shared 65 years of marriage.
For over 31 years, Carl was employed by the Ford Motor Co., last working as a quality control inspector. Following his 1988 retirement, he and his wife, Betty, returned home to Indiana County.
Some of his favorite pastimes were golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing. He belonged to the Sinnemahoning Sportsman’s Club and was a longtime member of the Dixonville Moose.
Carl is survived by his wife, Betty, of Marion Center; his two daughters: Deborah K. Yackuboskey and husband, Michael, of Marion Center, and Diane C. Rothhaas and companion, Greg Stefanko, of Akron, Ohio; grandson Matthew Rothhaas and wife, Asia Bonita Wilson-Rothhaas, of Guam; and three great-grandchildren: Liam David Rothhaas; Akaya Wilson and Ayva Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sally Henry.
In accordance with Carl’s wishes, a private funeral service with interment at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line were held for his immediate family.
Arrangements were with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Carl’s guestbook and share condolences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.