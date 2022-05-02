Carl L. Rainey Sr., 70, of Transfer, passed away Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Rainey was born Jan. 4, 1952, in Indiana, a son of Ralph C. Rainey Sr. and Margaret Jane (Stiffler) Rainey.
He was a 1970 graduate of Sharpsville High School. In 1977 he married his love, Mary Louise (DeHaven) Rainey, who survives at home.
Carl was a partner in the Raindrop Grill & Restaurant in Greenville for more than three years. He enjoyed the restaurant business because of his love for cooking. He was often found trying new recipes until he found just the right combination to delight his customers’ taste buds.
Carl was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed trying to catch that prized walleye or smallmouth bass in the lakes and rivers of the Shenango Valley. He also had a green thumb, tending and caring for his garden. Quite the handyman, Carl had a knack for fixing small or large projects around the house. Carl’s true passion was his family. He adored his family and cherished spending time with his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Carl is survived by his four sons, Shawn Rainey, Transfer; Carl Rainey Jr., Great Mills, Md.; Todd (Jessica) Rainey, Canonsburg; and Joe Rainey, Brookfield; a daughter, Kristy (Chris) Overton, Dormont; six sisters, Connie (Dave) Loughry, Jessie (Steve) Crinon, Joan (Leroy) Maloni, Lois (Chris) Fier, Karen Bonham and Mary (Brian) Todhunter; seven brothers, Ralph Rainey Jr., George (Geri) Rainey, Fred Rainey, Kenneth (Linda) Rainey, Richard (Mary) Rainey, Dennis (Elaine) Rainey and Jack (Cathy) Rainey; nine grandchildren, Devon Rainey, Caleb Rainey, Thomas Rainey, Malin Rainey, Emma Rainey, Abby Rainey, Hank Rainey, Kimara Davis and Takwon Davis; and one great-granddaughter, Faith Rainey.
Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Chesmar and Sara Addicott; and two brothers, Robert Rainey Sr. and Samuel Rainey.
