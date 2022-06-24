Carl L. Richardson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at his home in Plain Grove Township on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a long journey with dementia.
Born Nov. 2, 1932, to Blaine and Gladys Richardson, Carl grew up in the small town of Elderton along with his sister, Nancy Richardson Rupert. He served in the U.S. Navy as a fire control technician from 1955-57. Carl married Carol A. Jack in 1959 and later Mary Brzezicki in 1983. He worked 40 years as an electronic technician for Magnetics/Spang in East Butler until his retirement in 1994.
Carl will always be remembered by his family for his deep connection to the outdoors. An avid deer hunter and steward of the land, he would often be seen in a wide-brimmed hat and long-sleeved button-up shirt working on his many projects. His grandkids have their memories of boat rides on the lakes and seeing the fish with grandpa drawn to the fish food he’d throw out to the clusters of bass, crappie, bluegill and occasional carp.
Gardening and growing was also a passion. He kept a large vegetable garden and a beautiful orchard alongside his wife Mary and planted thousands of trees with his children that now thickly cover the land.
Most importantly, Carl will be remembered for his wisdom and guidance. He could always be counted on night or day to offer some good advice or to simply lend an ear. He found great comfort in his later life studying the Bible and enjoyed the fellowship as an active member of Plain Grove Presbyterian Church. Though his memory was weak in the end, his strength will live on to inspire his family. While his spirit has moved on, his memory will live on in the trees that hug the banks of the lakes.
Carl is survived by his wife, Mary B. Richardson; children: Kathleen Richardson, Diane Richardson and Jay Richardson, all of Volant; stepson, Michael Brzezicki; stepdaughter, Suzanne Fields; grandchildren: Parker Maynard, Stephanie Sale, Jacob Richardson, David Shields, Diana Shields, Daniel Shields, Dana Shields, Athena Fowler, Anna Heasley, Faith Richardson, Scott Fields and Vickie Guzan; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Carl will be interred at Morningside Cemetery in DuBois, and a memorial service is planned for late summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Carl’s memory to the Plain Grove Presbyterian Church, 626 Plain Grove Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, (724) 530-2144, plain grovechurch@gmail.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send an online condolence to Bill’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.