Carley Fletcher, 92, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., died peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Carley loved baking and working on her word search puzzle. She was a huge Mets fan.
Carley was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Fletcher, as well as her daughter, Jane F. Yankey, and by her brother and sister, John Miller and Mary Ellen Tyger.
She is survived by her daughters, Lois (late Norman) McNamara; Jo Ann Fletcher, of Illinois; and Phyllis Brown. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Brian and Zachary Barlow and Nicholas Yankey. She was great-grandmother to Rayne and Aria Moeller.
Friends and family may call at Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at the corner of Ward Road, North Tonawanda, on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.
Interment will be at Brush Valley Methodist Cemetery.
Donations in Carley’s memory may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.