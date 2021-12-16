Carlton J. Pearce

Carlton James Pearce, 91, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of the Rev. Norman Andrew and Twila Naomi (Brothers) Pearce, Carlton was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Somerset.
He and his beautiful wife, Margaret Jane Pearce, were wed Aug. 12, 1950, and spent 67 years together until her passing on Jan. 15, 2018.
Carlton graduated with a bachelor’s of arts degree in social studies from IUP. He was ordained under the Evangelical United Brethren Church and helped establish many ministries and churches from Boston to Florida to Pennsylvania. He lived a life of faith and prayer, traveling with his loving wife and children. They went to many churches, spreading the gospel and singing around the piano. Carlton’s heart’s desire was that everyone would know Jesus as their Savior and would then hand a gospel track.
His greatest accomplishments were leading people to Christ, marrying his beautiful wife, having 10 wonderful children and writing his book, “Praying Intelligently with Results.” Carlton was very grateful for the love and support from the members of Christ Bible Fellowship.
Left to cherish his memory is son, Eustace Pearce and Phyllis, of Mechanicsburg; son, Leslie Pearce, of Indiana, and Beth, of DuBois; son, Everett Pearce and Linda, of Darien, Ill.; daughter, Lucinda Wells and Gary, of Xenia, Ohio; daughter, Ellen Sorce and Steve, of Pittsburgh; daughter, Luella Caruso and Dave, of Homer City; daughter, Marcella Capitosti and Jim, of Indiana; daughter, Laureen Coy, of Indiana; and son, C.J. Pearce, of Torrance; brother, Gerald Pearce and Thelma, of North Carolina; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Carlton was also preceded in death by his son, Roy A. Pearce; eight siblings, Melvin, Mary, Alva, Edwin, Norman, Wilda, Galen, Harold and a foster sister, Violet Beck; and two grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Pearce and James Arthur (Jimmy) Capitosti.
Services are in care of Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home and will be private at the request of the family. Interment will be at Gilgal Cemetery in Marion Center.
Memorial contributions can be made in Carlton’s honor to Christ Bible Fellowship Church, Old Rt. 119 South, Indiana, PA 15701.