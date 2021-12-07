Carmen L. Tyger

Carmen Lynn Tyger, 58, of Home, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital.
The daughter of Kathryn (Baker) Rubin and Richard Putt, she was born Oct. 10, 1963, in Indiana.
Carmen was a graduate of Marion Center Area High School. She later became a LPN in order to serve her community as a nurse.
Carmen will be remembered for her delicious home-cooked meals, her adoration for animals, her expert thrifting skills, her tasteful fashion sense and, most of all, her incredibly abundant love she shared for her family and pets.
Surviving are her mother, Kathryn (Jay) Rubin, Indiana; husband, Louis Tyger, Indiana; son, Evan Tyger, Home; sister, Julie (Chris) Reese, Harrisburg; and a niece, Madeline Melnichak, Hershey.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, with an additional hour of viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
Friends may send flowers, or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Research Alliance at lupusresearch.org.