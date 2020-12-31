Carol A. Bailey

Carol Ann Bailey, 76, of Plumville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, whom she very much loved, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born on June 8, 1944, to Walter and Sophie (Simsick) Lamb in Detroit, Mich.
Carol worked as a proof operator for Farmers Bank, Kittanning, and as a telemarketer for Intersearch, Indiana. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, canning, reading the Bible, staying close to God and playing the organ and piano. Carol was also an awesome wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16.
Carol is survived by her husband, William L. Bailey, whom she married Aug. 19, 1967; son Brian (Leisa) Bailey, of Plumville; daughter Peggy Jo (Mike Brooks) Anthony, of Plumville; four grandsons Bradley Anthony, Austin Bailey, Michael Bailey and Cole Brooks; and a granddaughter, Danielle Anthony.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Bailey; granddaughter, Makayla Marie Anthony; and father- and mother-in-law, Donald and Florence Bailey.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Smith officiating.
Burial will take place in Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery, Dayton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who took such great care of her.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks and social distancing are required.