Carol A. Miller Kosker, 78, of Saltsburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
She was born on June 27, 1943, in Duquesne, the daughter of Robert A. Miller and Lois E. Anderson Miller.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an LPN for Dr. Ken Gibson and Latrobe Area Hospital. After she retired, her joy in life came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and traveling to Texas.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore. Carol liked to crochet, make crafts and wreaths and was an avid reader. She will be missed by her cat, Ollie.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Richard (Ricky) Kosker; her two brothers, Harry and Frank Miller; and a sister, Elaine Lloyd.
Carol is survived by her husband, Richard Kosker, whom she married on Nov. 3, 1962; her daughter, Sherri Kosker Astolos and her husband, Chuck, of Apollo; two sisters, Nettie (Thomas) Guskiewicz, of Irwin, and Mary Lou Watkins, of Englewood, Fla.; a brother, Robert Miller, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Kosker, of Clarksburg; Jaymes Crusan and his wife, Sarah of Bandera, Texas; Nicole Gillaspie and her husband, Matthew, of Vandergrift; William Astolos, of Apollo; Nichole Henry and her husband, Jason, of Homer City; Shane Crusan (Stephanie), of Apollo; Andrea Doms, of Saltsburg; Charles Astolos III, of Apollo; Zachary Starry, of Bandera, Texas; and Jonathan Astolos, of Lower Burrell; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, with Father John Harrold as celebrant.
