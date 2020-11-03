Carol Ann Blackstone, 68, of Alliance, Ohio, passed peacefully at 12:08 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Aultman Hospital.
She was born April 11, 1952, in Clymer to Silvio and Ann (Zanot) Chiodini.
A graduate of Penns Manor High School and graduate of Edinboro College, Carol taught English at Alliance High School for 30 years. She was an active and devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Carol was a lifetime member of both the Ohio and National Teacher’s Associations.
While at Alliance High School, Mrs. Blackstone not only taught her students, but nurtured and mothered them, treating them as if they were her own.
Carol had many loves in her life: poetry, music, nature, the Cleveland Indians, the Pittsburgh Steelers, all animals, but especially her cats, including her current kitty, Jakey.
She will be forever loved and missed by her greatest love, her husband, Mark, who she always danced with to their song, “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?” Mark and Carol were together for 34 years, and married July 10, 1999. Other family members who will miss her include her brother, Jimmy (Betty Jo) Chiodini; stepson, Scott (Dawn) Wayt; her loving granddaughter, Madi; nephew, Tim; and niece, Gina; as well as many friends who will miss her dearly.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Chris; her aunt, Rose Watterson; and special family friend, Oda Sgricca.
Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alliance, Ohio.
Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to any animal shelter or animal rescue.
Carol’s gift of organ and tissue donation through Lifebanc is just another demonstration of her thoughtfulness and consideration for others, as she selflessly gave the gift of life.
Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio.
Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.