Carol Ann Campbell, 81, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cambria Care Center, Ebensburg.
Born April 28, 1941, in Ohio, Carol was the daughter of Glenn Tanner and Luella Jeancola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George A. Campbell; grandson Dalton G. Campbell; sisters Sheila Gull and Sandra Williamson; and brother Glenn Tanner Jr.
She is survived by loving sons Curtis Campbell (Sue), of Boswell, Dwayne Campbell (Betty Lou), of Homer City, and David Campbell (Joy), of Indiana; loving grandchildren Caleb and Benjamin Campbell; and brother Larry Tanner (Rita), of Elyria, Ohio.
Carol was a former owner of Campbell’s Pennzoil in Strongstown. She was an avid bingo player and loved to cook for her family. Carol was the best mother her three sons could have had. She was a very loving mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
At her request, all funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
Jon A. Meese Funeral Home in Seward is honored to serve the family.
Please visit www.meese funeralhome.com.