Carol Ann Glusko, 77, of Seward, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington, Pa.
Born Dec. 18, 1945, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Edward and Eleanor (Voke) Hamrock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Larry Hamrock.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Thomas Glusko; loving children Thomas Glusko, Dr. David Glusko and Tina Glusko; and brother Gary Hamrock, married to the former Rose Catanese.
Carol Ann was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed yearly trips to Disney with her family. Carol Ann was a wonderful mother and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Viewing will be private. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Armagh Cemetery, with Father Willie Lechnar officiating.
Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward.