Carol Ann (Olp) Meyer, 72, of Marion Center, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 from her home in Grant Township, Indiana Co.
The daughter of Henry R. and Helen L. (Stewart) Olp, she was born on July 7, 1950, in Spangler, Cambria County.
Carol was a graduate of Marion Center High School. On April 24, 1971, she married Nelson Merle Meyer, and they shared more than 26 years of marriage together until his death on Aug. 13, 1997.
She was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Marion Center.
Prior to her retirement, Carol had worked as a call center representative for PSECU.
Carol’s hobbies included reading, crocheting and taking bus trips. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who thoroughly loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her three children, Eric N. Meyer and wife Tamarah, of Home; Aimee L. Vaughn and husband Christopher, of Burton, Mich.; and Michael T. Meyer and wife Leslie, of Home; six grandchildren, Alexa, Olivia and Erica Meyer, Abigail and Benjamin Vaughn and Lucy Meyer; and her siblings, Bonnie Walls, of Marion Center; William Olp, of Indiana; and Gordon R. Olp, of Marion Center.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson; her mother, on June 6, 1968; and her father, on Sept. 18, 1997.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. There will be an 11 a.m. funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday with Pastor Stephen Bond officiating. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
