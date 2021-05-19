Carol Ann Repine Seich passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital in Lakeland, Fla.
The youngest daughter of William C. and Florence Kunkle Repine, she was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Indiana.
She graduated from Saltsburg High School. She worked as a tumor register in different hospitals and retired from Orlando Veterans Hospital in Orlando, Fla.
Carol Ann is survived by her brother, Ronald Repine, of Clarksburg; sister Ruth Ray, of Indiana; her husband, George Seich, of Lakeland, Fla.; son Kevin (Nancy) Hepler; two granddaughters, Jenna and Rachel, of Oviedo, Fla.; stepdaughters Robin Seich Coleman (Mike), of Clarksburg, and Pamela Seich Turnbull and Jerry Kisafonack, of Versailles; seven stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Florence K. Repine; brothers Robert (Lois Jean) Repine and Russell Repine; sister Gertrude Repine Mark (John); daughter Sherrie Ann Hepler; sister Ruby Crystal; and sister-in-law Nancy Repine.
She will be buried at the convenience of the family.