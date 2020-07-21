Dr. Carol Butzow, 77, of Indiana, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of Eunice Gleason Hollander and Joseph Hollander, of Olean, N.Y.
Carol was educated in the public schools of Olean, N.Y., and graduated in 1960 from Olean High School. She attended Saint Bonaventure University, where she earned a degree in social studies education and met her husband, John Butzow. She completed her education with master’s degree in history from Colgate University, a master’s in reading education from the University of Maine and a doctoral degree in educational curriculum and instruction from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She started her professional teaching career as a social studies teacher in Greece, N.Y. She continued her teaching in Old Town Maine, and Bangor, Maine, and then taught reading in the schools in Marion Center. At the end of her career she was the teacher of English as a second language at Eisenhower elementary school in Indiana.
Carol is survived by her daughters Karen, of Indiana, and Kristen Franck and her husband, William Franck, of Richmond, Va. She has three grandchildren: Alexander, Delilah and Scarlett Franck. Carol is also survived by her husband of 54 years, John Butzow.
She was a scholar in reading education and presented research papers at International Reading Association meetings in the United States; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Stockholm, Sweden. She also co-authored eight books for teaching elementary school using children’s literature along with her husband John.
Carol was an avid traveler who gained this interest for going abroad from writing to her childhood pen pal in Germany, Renate Reski, with whom she corresponded for 67 years. Renate and her husband, Reinhold, have become close friends and have visited back and forth often. Carol and her family have been able to travel extensively abroad in Europe — including Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Greece and Ukraine. Later, Carol enjoyed traveling up and down the coast from Maine to Florida. Her favorite was visiting OBX and going to see her grandchildren.
Carol was a survivor of a serious case of heart failure, which she fought successfully for more than seven years using an LVAD device which kept her heart functioning. She and her family are incredibly grateful to the Cardiovascular Institute at Allegheny General Hospital for giving her additional years of life with this technology. We also want to thank VNA and Hospice for giving such outstanding care. They made it possible for Carol to go on her own terms — in her house, surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana, with Father Tage Danielson O.F.M., Cap. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Service arrangements are under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Cremation was at Rairigh-Bence Crematory. Her final resting place will be at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegheny, N.Y.
