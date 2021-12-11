Carol “Dianne” Benham, 76, of Home, died at her home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was a Christian woman with strong faith and a great love for people. Dianne freely extended much grace and acceptance to everyone she met. Born in Dallas, Texas, on April 28, 1945, she was a daughter of Henry Marshall Sweeney and Dannie Elizabeth (Trammell) Sweeney. She was the wife of Blake L. Benham.
Dianne was a proud breeder of English bulldogs. She also loved to show her dogs in competitions, where they often received various awards. In addition to breeding and showing bulldogs, Dianne bred horses. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her childhood friend, Donna Owen.
To say Dianne was a fan of Elvis Presley would be an understatement. She adored Elvis and saw him perform on four different occasions. She even received a kiss the one time when she met him.
She often worked at home, helping to raise her five children, which later included her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dianne adored her family, who will sadly miss her daily participation in their lives.
She will be missed by her husband, Blake, and by her children: Ernest Lee Benham, Marion Center; Cliff Marshall Murdock, Saltsburg; Dannie Sabrina Potts (Brian), Marion Center; Nolan Benham, Albuquerque, N.M.; and Dianne Carina Potts (Ben). Creekside. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Savanna Dombrosky, Zac Potts, Brian Potts Jr., Kamilah Minto, Dillon Potts, Kierstan Bailee, Brittany Murdock, Gina Gapshes, Lori Murdock, Cory Murdock and Tristan Benham. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Henry Marshall Sweeney.
Service arrangements are private for her family. Cremation arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
“Weep, but briefly, for your loved ones as they enter into the Kingdom of God. For they shall possess a joy and peace that is unattainable on God’s earthly realm. Rather, rejoice in their everlasting and total happiness, for their eyes have seen God.”
