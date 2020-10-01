Carol E. (McElwee) Reese, 67, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in 1952 in Indiana to Charles and Sadie Stiffey McElwee.
Carol was employed at various nursing homes in the area and worked as a private duty nurse.
She enjoyed family vacations at the beach and spending time with her grandchildren and family, especially during the holidays.
Carol is survived by two children: Michelle Schall and husband Daniel, of Washington; and Todd Kowchuck, of Virginia; six grandchildren: Amber, Bryanna, Halie, Morgan, Karlie and Skylar; two great-grandchildren, Braden and Corie; her mother, Sadie McElwee, Lucernemines; one brother and one sister: Kenneth Stiffey and wife Lorraine, Diamond Springs, Calif.; and Barbara Hockenberry and husband David, Indiana; and one nephew, Matthew Hockenberry and wife Jing, Maplewood, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her father; her daughter, Macie Jo Kowchuck, in 2008; and her brother, Robert McElwee.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service by the Rev. Stanford Webb Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.