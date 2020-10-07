Carol J. (Belevender) McGee, 80, of DuBois, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home.
Born on Nov. 18, 1939, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Rudolph “Chum” and Christine (Poloski) Belevender.
On April 4, 1964, she married James G. McGee. He survives.
Carol was a homemaker and had previously worked at Robertshaw Fulton Controls.
She was a 1957 graduate of Indiana High School, was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, and was an avid reader and loved to garden. Above all, her greatest love was her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Mark J. McGee, of DuBois; Kristine McGee, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Jennifer Fustine and her husband, Joseph, of DuBois; a sister, Connie Sipos and her husband, Bernard, of Ernest; four grandchildren, Lance, Lauren, and William McGee and Korrin Fustine; three step-grandchildren, Jessica, Tanner and Justin; and one great-grandchild, James McGee.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with
Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Frostburg.
Memorials may be placed with St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State St., DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
